Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Idaho

Crash Champions announced the addition of its 11th Idaho location with the acquisition of J&J Auto Body in Pocatello, Idaho, on June 7. The collision repair center, located at 2610 Garrett Way, will operate as Crash Champions effective immediately.

“Our steady growth across the state of Idaho has been strong,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We are proud to welcome J&J Auto Body and its team to Crash Champions, and we look forward to serving the Pocatello community with trusted collision repair service.”

Crash Champions has opened three collision repair centers across Idaho in 2024 alone, following