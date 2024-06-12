CollisionWeek

I-CAR Launches Early Career Technician Program

New I-CAR Academy curriculum for schools and repair facilities will replace existing education edition curriculum.

The Inter-Industry Conference on Auto Collision Repair (I-CAR) launched the I-CAR Academy, a comprehensive educational program that includes a revolutionary entry-level collision repair curriculum for both career and technical schools and collision repair centers.

Available to schools now for the 2024-2025 academic year, I-CAR Academy will ultimately replace the existing education edition curriculum (PDP-EE). A similar curriculum will be available to shops in August with additional tools tailored to improve shop culture and enhance the leadership and mentorship experiences. I-CAR Academy is designed to kickstart

