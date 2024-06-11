Crash Champions Acquires 58th Collision Repair Center in Florida

Crash Champions announced the acquisition June 7 of Liles Collision, located at 4380 NE 36th Ave. in Ocala, Fla.

“This is another steady step forward in our strategic growth plans and long-term vision for Crash Champions,” said Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “It’s important that we identify and acquire like-minded repair centers with a strong reputation for quality and service. Liles Collision offered just that. We’re proud to welcome their team to Crash Champions and look forward to serving the Ocala community.”

Crash Champions now operates 58 collision repair centers across the state of Florida. Its recent growth across the