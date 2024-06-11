CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Centers in Minnesota and Arizona

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Crossroads Collision Center in Lake Elmo, Minn. and CARSTAR T&S Body Works in Tempe, Ariz.

Classic Collision Inc. logoCrossroads Collision Centers has been locally owned for over 40 years, serving the Twin Cities and surrounding areas.

“We have made it our goal to make our customer’s lives easy, from pick up to delivery, and believe that Classic Collision will continue this approach with customers,” stated Chad Wyttenbach, former owner of Crossroads Collision Center.

Since 1986, T&S Body Works has been a family-owned and operated collision center.

“We have provided the highest-quality auto body repairs for customers

