CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / AASP/NJ’s Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing September 17

AASP/NJ’s Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing September 17

By Leave a Comment

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the automotive community will once again gather for a day of fun and friendly competition with the return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 17.

AASP-NJ logoMore information and registration for the event are available online.

Following last year’s successful outing, this long-standing tradition returns to the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J, which features an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course.

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey