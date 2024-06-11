AASP/NJ’s Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing September 17

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) announced the automotive community will once again gather for a day of fun and friendly competition with the return of the annual Lou Scoras Memorial Golf Outing on Tuesday, September 17.

More information and registration for the event are available online.

Following last year’s successful outing, this long-standing tradition returns to the Knob Hill Country Club in Manalapan, N.J, which features an immaculate and challenging Mark McCumber-designed course.

AASP/NJ continues to honor late shop owner and association member Lou Scoras of Holmdel Auto Body by hosting the annual event in