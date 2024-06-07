Collision Repair Industry Production Sets New Record in March

Production in March was up month-over-month and year-over-year.

An analysis of the latest data released from the U.S. Department of Labor Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) covering the preliminary March collision repair employment, hours worked and wages indicated production set a new record, up compared to February and March 2023. February production had tied the previous record high month of April 2023.

Overall, total collision repair industry employment in March was up 7.1% and production employment was up 6.7% compared to March 2023.

The industry’s total production, which we define as the total average weekly hours per month multiplied by