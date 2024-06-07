ASA Urges Passage of Pro-Auto Repairer Bill in Michigan

Association asks Michigan residents to contact their legislators to support Michigan Senate Bill 867 that would reduce regulatory burdens.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is urging state lawmakers in Michigan to pass Senate Bill (SB) 867. Michigan residents can contact their state representative and senator to request that they support the bill through an online form.

Introduced by Senator John Cherry, this legislation would make it easier for independent automotive repairers to operate their business at a time when operating a successful repair business is becoming increasingly difficult. SB 867 would clarify that a motor vehicle repair business that owns