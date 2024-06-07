CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / ASA Urges Passage of Pro-Auto Repairer Bill in Michigan

ASA Urges Passage of Pro-Auto Repairer Bill in Michigan

By Leave a Comment

Association asks Michigan residents to contact their legislators to support Michigan Senate Bill 867 that would reduce regulatory burdens.

The Automotive Service Association (ASA) is urging state lawmakers in Michigan to pass Senate Bill (SB) 867. Michigan residents can contact their state representative and senator to request that they support the bill through an online form.

Introduced by Senator John Cherry, this legislation would make it easier for independent automotive repairers to operate their business at a time when operating a successful repair business is becoming increasingly difficult. SB 867 would clarify that a motor vehicle repair business that owns

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey