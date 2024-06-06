Quality Collision Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in San Diego Market

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the acquisition of Philip Thearle’s Autowerks Collision Center of Santee, Cal. Since 1983, Thearle has operated the brand with a focus on superior quality and ‘collision restoration,’ a term he began using to describe virtually undetectable repairs.

On joining QCG, Philip Thearle said, “We raised the bar in this industry by applying the principles and techniques perfected in our restoration model to collision repair. As part of Quality Collision Group, we aim to reach even higher. Their expertise and resources regarding OEM repairs are unequalled.”

Thearle’s 50,000 square-foot repair facility, constructed in 2005, is the