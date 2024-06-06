CollisionWeek

June 27 CIECA Webinar Examines Unauthorized Use of Collision Repair Industry Information and Data

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that the next CIECA Webinar, What the Collision Industry Needs to Know About the Unauthorized Use of Its Information & Data, will be held on Thursday, June 27 at 2 p.m. (EDT).

CIECA 2019 logoThe one-hour live broadcast will feature Pete Tagliapietra, managing director of DataTouch, who will be discussing how the lack of data and information security is adversely affecting the collision industry.

Topics include:

  • How body shops’ collision repair estimate information is obtained by third-party companies in the supply chain
  • What industry third-party verticals are obtaining this information and generating revenue
