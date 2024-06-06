Honda Announces Production Launch of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Launch of first production fuel cell electric vehicle in the U.S. uses fuel cell produced by Honda and GM joint venture.

Honda celebrated the start of production of the first production fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), the all-new 2025 Honda CR-V e:FCEV, at the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. The CR-V e:FCEV is the only FCEV made in America, as well as the first production hydrogen FCEV in the United States to combine an all-new U.S.-made fuel cell system with plug-in EV charging capability.

A compact CUV, the CR-V e:FCEV received a 270-mile EPA driving range rating, combining