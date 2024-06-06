CollisionWeek

B&R Auto Acquires Nevada Auto Recycler

B&R Auto, the provider of recycled automotive parts and a portfolio company of Highview Capital, LLC, announced the acquisition of Reno Auto Wrecking. This acquisition significantly enhances B&R’s presence in Nevada, further strengthening its delivery network and complementing previous strategic acquisitions in Arizona and Oregon.

Operating two locations in the Reno market, Reno Auto is a full-service auto dismantler in Northern Nevada.

“The acquisition of Reno Auto is a significant milestone in B&R’s commitment to continuously enhancing our product selection and service levels for our customers throughout our network,” said Jeff Helget, President of B&R Auto. “We are thrilled about

