Universal Technical Institute Announces Summer Ignite Program

Three-week introductory automotive or motorcycle repair courses aim to tackle the skilled technician shortage nationwide.

Universal Technical Institute (UTI) announced it is bringing its Summer Ignite program back for 2024 in partnership with NAPA.

Students attending the 2023 Summer Ignite program.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects 67,700 average annual job openings for automotive service technicians and mechanics through 2032, underscoring the critical need for skilled workers in this field¹. Recognizing this demand, the Summer Ignite program was established in 2018 to allow high school juniors to explore careers in automotive or motorcycle repair.

By offering a three-week introductory

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

