Texas Attorney General Sues U.S. Department of Labor for Attempting to Revive Overtime Rule

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued the United States Department of Labor (DOL) to stop the final overtime rule issued by the agency that the Attorney General believes violates the law and attempts to usurp authority not granted by Congress.

Further, courts have already ruled that such a regulation is illegal. The rule would increase the salary thresholds determining employee eligibility for overtime pay exemption and establish automatic salary threshold increases every three years.

In September 2016, when the Obama Administration sought to mandate a similar regulatory change in violation of the law, Attorney General Paxton sued and secured

