Joe Hudson’s Collision Center Acquires 6 New Repair Facilities

Adds locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Texas and South Carolina.

Joe Hudson’s Collision Center announced the acquisition of six repair facilities.

The newly acquired locations include CARSTAR Patriot in Poplar Bluff, Mo., Associated Collision Center in San Antonio, Texas, Wiregrass Body and Frame in Enterprise, Ala., Body Worx of Gaffney in Gaffney, S.C., CARSTAR Arkansas in Springdale, Ark., and Chaney Auto Works in Franklin, Ky.

“We are beyond excited to welcome these six exceptional locations into the Joe Hudson’s Collision Center family,” expressed Joe Hudson’s CEO Brant Wilson. “With this strategic expansion, we’re not only broadening our reach but