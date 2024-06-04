UK’s Steer Automotive Acquires Two Luxury Collision Repair Centers

Steer Automotive announced the acquisitions of Chartwell and M&A Coachworks. The two businesses expand Steer’s capabilities in the luxury vehicle repair sector.

Chartwell, established in 1966, and M&A Coachworks, established in 1971, collectively bring over a century of experience and luxury sector repair expertise to the Group. The two collective organizations hold recommendation and approval for iconic luxury brands such as Porsche, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bentley, Lamborghini, McLaren and Maserati.

Chris Brightmore, Managing Director of Chartwell, will remain operationally responsible for the Chartwell business. At M&A Coachworks, while George Dionisiou steps down as chairman, Dean Dionisiou, Sales Director and other