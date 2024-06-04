PGW Auto Glass Acquires Interstate Glass of Amityville, NY

PGW Auto Glass today announced the acquisition of Interstate Glass of Amityville, N.Y. This strategic move marks an exciting expansion for PGW by adding locations in Queens and Long Island and enhancing capabilities in the automotive glass industry.

“Interstate Glass has been a leader in the New York City Boroughs and Long Island for many years,” said Todd Fencak, chief executive officer at PGW Auto Glass. “We are excited to integrate Interstate Glass’ operations and expertise with our existing network of 130 North American distribution centers as well as provide access to EverythingAutoglass.com, our innovative windshield technology platform. This acquisition