CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Mitchell Reports EV Total Losses Increasing as Prices Decline

Mitchell Reports EV Total Losses Increasing as Prices Decline

By Leave a Comment

Severity declines in first quarter but remains higher than ICE vehicles.

Mitchell, an Enlyte company, reported that in the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) total loss rates were 9.93% in the first quarter of 2024 and were 7.48% Canada, an increase of approximately 8% from the fourth quarter of 2023 and 30% the third quarter in both regions. The first quarter’s Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights report finds that despite the dramatic rise, EV total loss frequency remains in line with 2021 and newer internal combustion engine (ICE) alternatives, which ended the quarter with a rate of 9.51% in the U.S. and

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey