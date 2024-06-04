CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Crash Champions Acquires Two Repair Centers in Florida

Crash Champions Acquires Two Repair Centers in Florida

By Leave a Comment

Crash Champions announced the expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla, which together boast certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday, May 31, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

“We are proud to continue accelerating our lineup of OEM and EV-certified repair centers,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “It’s important to meet this demand, and the strategic acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair not only expands

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey