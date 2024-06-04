Crash Champions Acquires Two Repair Centers in Florida

Crash Champions announced the expansion of its LUXE | EV Certified repair center network with the acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair and its two locations in Land O’ Lakes and Belleview, Fla, which together boast certifications from several luxury and EV manufacturers. The acquisition finalized on Friday, May 31, with operations transitioning to Crash Champions LUXE | EV Certified effective immediately.

“We are proud to continue accelerating our lineup of OEM and EV-certified repair centers,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “It’s important to meet this demand, and the strategic acquisition of Mitchell Collision Repair not only expands