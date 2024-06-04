CollisionWeek

Casey Wallace Named Business Development Director at Certified Collision Group

The Certified Collision Group, Inc. (CCG) announced Casey Wallace joined the organization as Business Development Director, effective June 1.  Wallace brings 26 years’ experience from both the distribution and manufacturing segments of the collision repair industry.

Throughout his career Wallace has consistently demonstrated the ability to execute sales and development strategies delivering strong results. Over the last five years he held the role as a Strategic Accounts Manager for AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish where he excelled in driving significant sales growth and leading strategic sales initiatives.

