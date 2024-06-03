Scott Haralson Named Chief Financial Officer at Hertz

Also announces resignation of COO Justin Keppy.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) announced the appointment of Scott M. Haralson as Chief Financial Officer, joining the company by the end of June. Haralson will succeed Alexandra Brooks, who is leaving the Company to pursue other opportunities but will remain until the end of the month to ensure an orderly transition.

In addition, Hertz and Chief Operating Officer Justin Keppy have agreed that Mr. Keppy will resign from the Company, effective today.

“I am thrilled to have Scott join