Quality Collision Group Appoints Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer

Quality Collision Group (QCG) announced the appointment of Eric Newell as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Newell joined QCG in October 2022 as Vice President of Operations and became Regional VP of Operations in early 2024. As CRO, he will oversee the revenue-generating processes throughout the rapidly growing company.

“Eric’s role in fortifying Quality Collision Group’s performance has been remarkable at every stop,” said QCG’s CEO and Founder Jerod Guerin. “From driving revenue growth at our brands in the Midwest to establishing a national ADAS presence, he’s been integral to

