Auto Glass Safety Council Welcomes New Officers and Board Members

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) has announced its new officers and board members.

Jacques Navant, technical director of Don’s Mobile Glass in Modesto, California, has been elected President. He has been on the AGSC Board for over three years. He is also an AGSC-Certified Master Technician and chairs the AGSC Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Committee.

“I was very surprised and pleased, honored and scared when I was elected president,” Navant said.

As one of the youngest presidents in AGSC history, Navant’s priorities are ensuring that the AGSC committees and standards are always modern and relevant to the auto