CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Auto Glass Safety Council Welcomes New Officers and Board Members

Auto Glass Safety Council Welcomes New Officers and Board Members

By Leave a Comment

The Auto Glass Safety Council (AGSC) has announced its new officers and board members.

AGSC logoJacques Navant, technical director of Don’s Mobile Glass in Modesto, California, has been elected President. He has been on the AGSC Board for over three years. He is also an AGSC-Certified Master Technician and chairs the AGSC Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Committee.

“I was very surprised and pleased, honored and scared when I was elected president,” Navant said.

As one of the youngest presidents in AGSC history, Navant’s priorities are ensuring that the AGSC committees and standards are always modern and relevant to the auto

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey