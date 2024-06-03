CollisionWeek

AASP/NJ’s Industry Night Covers ADAS, Compliance, AI and Negotiations

Association brings industry together to learn about key industry issues and network.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey (AASP/NJ) hosted a successful Industry Night on May 22 that brought shop owners together for an interactive evening of networking and learning at the Holiday Inn in Clark, N.J. The event featured representatives from some of the industry’s top service providers, who shared insight on ADAS calibrations, compliance, artificial intelligence (AI), estimating and negotiations.

AASP/NJ President Ken Miller championed all for taking the time out to interact with peers and hear from some of the industry’s best.

Craig Camacho

