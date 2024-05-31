CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. EPA Fines Massachusetts Auto Recycler Nearly $75,000 for Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

U.S. EPA Fines Massachusetts Auto Recycler Nearly $75,000 for Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

By Leave a Comment

Regulator alleged firm failed to list its scrap metal activities under stormwater permit, failed to implement spill prevention and control plans.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it recently reached an agreement with an automotive recycler and scrap metal seller based in Brockton, Mass. for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. As a result of EPA’s action, Everett’s Auto Parts, Inc. agreed to come into compliance and pay a penalty of $74,551.

“It is of the utmost importance for companies to understand the permits they need and what they mean so that we can protect oceans, rivers, and streams

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey