U.S. EPA Fines Massachusetts Auto Recycler Nearly $75,000 for Alleged Clean Water Act Violations

Regulator alleged firm failed to list its scrap metal activities under stormwater permit, failed to implement spill prevention and control plans.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced it recently reached an agreement with an automotive recycler and scrap metal seller based in Brockton, Mass. for alleged violations of the Clean Water Act. As a result of EPA’s action, Everett’s Auto Parts, Inc. agreed to come into compliance and pay a penalty of $74,551.

“It is of the utmost importance for companies to understand the permits they need and what they mean so that we can protect oceans, rivers, and streams