Meyer Distributing Acquires Thibert Automotive Accessory Divisions

Christian Thibert, CEO of Robert Thibert Inc., and Jeff Braun the CEO of Meyer Distributing, Inc. announced that they have reached an agreement for the sale of Thibert’s automotive accessory, trailer and recreational vehicle divisions to Meyer.

“This strategic decision will mark a major turning point in our history,” said Thibert, whose company has been in operation for more than 47 years.

Meyer Distributing, Inc. markets and distributes specialty automotive products and is a wholesale distributor with more than 100 locations in the United States and Canada with over 3,500,000 square feet of storage space.

“The agreement with Thibert will

