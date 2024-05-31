CollisionWeek

Classic Collision Acquires Repair Center in Bradenton, Florida

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Ponto’s Autobody in Bradenton, Fla. Ponto’s Autobody has been serving Manatee County since 1981 and has gained a long list of repeat customers.

Classic Collision Inc. logo“Our policy has always been to treat the customer as we would want to be treated, and I believe Classic Collision is known for their top-notch customer service,” stated David Torino, former owner of Ponto’s Autobody.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ponto’s Autobody to the Classic Collision family. Their commitment to exceptional customer service and quality repairs perfectly aligns with our own values. This acquisition is an exciting step forward

