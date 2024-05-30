CAWA to Hold Summer Leadership & Educational Forum June 19-21 in Newport Beach

CAWA, the non-profit trade association representing automotive parts manufacturers, jobbers, warehouse distributors, retailers and program groups, announced that the CAWA Leadership & Educational Forum will be held June 19-21 in Newport Beach, Calif. The two-day business meeting focuses on key sessions and presentations from industry experts who will share insight and critical thinking on contemporary topics that affect the automotive parts industry.

There will be a YANG Regional Meet-Up, networking opportunities and business meetings that will discuss issues of importance to you and your business.

The Association is arranging presentations from industry representatives regarding the following issues: