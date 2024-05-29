May U.S. Auto Sales Projected Up 3% Over Last year

S&P Global Mobility projects new U.S. light vehicle sales volume in May 2024 to reach 1.4 million units. This unadjusted volume total would be up approximately 3% from the year-ago total, and up 7% from the April 2024 result. The estimated May sales total would translate to a sales pace of 15.6 million units seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR). When viewed on a three-month moving average basis, the month SAAR metric has been trending sideways since the third quarter of 2023.

Light vehicle production volume continues to churn, hinting at sustained growth for inventories and incentives

“Given the auto consumer