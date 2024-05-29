Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Seeking Information on Competition Impact of Serial Acquisitions and Roll-Up Strategies

Agencies request information on how acquisition strategies impact competition across the economy including aftermarket/repair services.

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) jointly launched a public inquiry May 23 to identify serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies throughout the U.S. economy that the agencies say have led to consolidation and harmed competition.

In a joint Request for Information (RFI), the agencies are seeking information from the public on serial acquisitions in all sectors and industries in the U.S. economy, including but not limited to aftermarket/repair, housing, defense, cybersecurity, distribution businesses, agriculture, construction and professional services markets.

Henry Liu, Director of