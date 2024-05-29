CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Seeking Information on Competition Impact of Serial Acquisitions and Roll-Up Strategies

Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission Seeking Information on Competition Impact of Serial Acquisitions and Roll-Up Strategies

By Leave a Comment

Agencies request information on how acquisition strategies impact competition across the economy including aftermarket/repair services.

The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) jointly launched a public inquiry May 23 to identify serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies throughout the U.S. economy that the agencies say have led to consolidation and harmed competition.

In a joint Request for Information (RFI), the agencies are seeking information from the public on serial acquisitions in all sectors and industries in the U.S. economy, including but not limited to aftermarket/repair, housing, defense, cybersecurity, distribution businesses, agriculture, construction and professional services markets.

Henry Liu, Director of

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey