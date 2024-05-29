I-CAR Helps High School Students Navigate an Uncertain Future with Collision Careers Website

Amid financial aid delays and concerns about the future, many students have skipped the pressures of May’s Decision Day and are considering an alternative path to a traditional four-year degree by choosing a skilled trade that offers long-term success and financial stability, like automotive collision repair.

CollisionCareers.com provides essential information and resources to students, parents, and educators about the rewarding and lucrative careers available in the collision repair industry.

Decision Day has traditionally been known as the day when high school seniors are expected to notify colleges and universities of their decision to accept or decline offers of admission and enthusiastically share this milestone on social media. But for students who are unsure of their future, Collision Careers can help with this important decision and is encouraging students to celebrate all the same by using the hashtag #collisiondecision. Collision Careers will share these moments, amplifying the celebration and rewarding the #collisiondecision.

According to District Administration, a leading provider of research-backed information on K-12 education, 37% of high school students do not have a plan after high school graduation. Lack of information on college and technical programs, overwhelming options, job market instability, and uncertainty about the future are leaving students and their parents overwhelmed. Collision Careers offers decision making tools, with valuable information and resources designed to calm the chaos and assist future technicians to find their fit in the collision repair industry.

Automotive collision repair offers a unique and rewarding career path. With diverse roles like structural technician, estimator or repair planner, or refinishing technician, it appeals to a wide range of skills, abilities, and interests. Plus, the industry’s low barrier to entry allows for quick training and strong earning potential. Competitive wages and high job security, with over 80,000 technician positions currently open nationwide, make it a strong, stable choice.

The industry’s constant evolution ensures there’s always something new to learn and master. This path offers flexibility too. Individuals have opportunities to specialize in areas like structural repair, refinishing, or electrical systems. If interests shift down the line, the transferable skills built through education and experience open doors to other roles in other segments of the industry like insurance, or even leadership positions within their collision repair center.

“Decision Day can be a stressful time for graduating high schoolers, especially those unsure of their next steps,” said Dara Goroff, Vice President of Planning and Industry Talent Programming at I-CAR. “The automotive collision repair industry offers a dynamic and rewarding career path that many should consider. We’re committed to highlighting these opportunities and providing clear pathways for motivated individuals to enter this exciting field. By talking about the challenges or feelings students may have around Decision Day, we are aiming to turn what could feel like a negative experience into a positive one where they discover the best future for themselves.”

Collision Careers leans heavily on social media, established digital marketing channels, and leverages relationships with educators, institutions and associations to reach students and career changers looking for their next big career move. Collision Careers, launched in 2023 by I-CAR in partnership with the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and 2023 winner of the SEMA Global Media Award, offers comprehensive resources for students, career changers, parents and school counselors on the growing, exciting and stable industry of collision repair. Earlier this year, Collision Careers launched a digital advertising campaign used to draw more attention to the benefits of a career in the industry.