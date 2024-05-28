Classic Collision Acquires New Repair Center in Virginia

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

H&T Collision opened in July 2005 as a family-owned center and quickly grew to a 13,000 sq. foot location equipped with state-of-the-art equipment.

“By doing nothing but quality work and treating our customers right, we have managed to become one of the largest independent repair facilities in Virginia Beach, and we believe Classic Collision will continue our efforts here,” stated Troy Fassler, former owner of H&T Collision Center.

“H&T Collision Centers have been acknowledged for their outstanding customer experience and commitment to excellence, and we look