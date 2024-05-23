PPG Marks Progress On 2030 Sustainability Targets

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced strong progress against its near-term 2030 environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets, including increasing sales from sustainably advantaged solutions and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions throughout its own operations and the value chain.

“Focusing on sustainability in its broadest sense is core to PPG’s purpose to protect and beautify the world,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “We know that our commitments positively impact the environment, our customers and ultimately support PPG’s long-term growth. Our 2030 goals are pushing us into new areas, and we’re proud to demonstrate our global leadership in this space.”

PPG’s 2023 ESG Report highlighted key progress from the reporting year, including:

44% of sales from sustainably advantaged products, such as low-carbon, bio-based paints which provide mass-market access to sustainably advantaged paint without compromising affordability or performance

10% reduction in GHG emissions within the company’s own operations (scope 1 and 2)

12% reduction in value chain (scope 3) emissions across purchased goods and services, customer processing of sold products and end-of-life treatment of sold products

45% of process waste reused, recycled or recovered

13% reduction in water intensity in water-stressed areas

97% of key suppliers assessed against sustainability and social responsibility criteria

$13.1 million invested in the COLORFUL COMMUNITIES initiative since 2015

On track to meet or exceed the majority of 2025 aspirational goals for diversity, equity and inclusion

“We have a long history of enabling the success of our customers, delivering industry-leading innovations, acting ethically and mitigating the environmental impacts of our operations,” said Peter Votruba-Drzal, PPG vice president-elect, global sustainability. “From developing products and processes that solve our customers’ biggest challenges to driving a more circular economy, sustainability and productivity are at the core of what we do.”