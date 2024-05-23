New Hunter University Offers Online and In-Person Training

Hunter Engineering announced the introduction of Hunter University, its new global learning platform designed for easily accessible training for customers, technicians, technical school instructors, students and any other interested parties.

The platform collects all of Hunter’s extensive learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide, as well as streamlined registration for hands-on, in-person courses at training centers around the United States.

“Given the industry’s critical need, we recognize our responsibility to help train current and future technicians,” said Hunter Field Development Director Tom Settle. “Hunter University makes it easy to select training in the