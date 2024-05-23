Nearly 44 Million Travelers Leaving Town for Start of Summer Travel Season

AAA projects a record number of road trips over the Memorial Day weekend and second highest overall trips since 2000.

AAA projects 43.8 million travelers will head 50 miles or more from home over the Memorial Day holiday travel period. This year’s total number of travelers is a 4% increase over last year and comes close to matching 2005’s record of 44 million Memorial Day travelers.

Road trips are expected to set a record. AAA projects 38.4 million people will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend, the highest number for that holiday since AAA began tracking in 2000. The