Crash Champions Acquires Collision Repair Center in Maryland

Crash Champions announced the acquisition of Modern Auto Body, located at 8031 Reichs Ford Road in Frederick, Md. The acquisition was officially finalized on May 17 with operations transitioning to Crash Champions, effective immediately.

“This is another proud step for the Crash Champions team as we continue expanding service across the state of Maryland,” said Crash Champions Founder and CEO Matt Ebert. “We’re proud to welcome Modern Auto Body to the Crash Champions network and look forward to serving the Frederick community with trusted high-quality collision repair service.”

Crash Champions now operates 16 repair centers across Maryland, complementing its overall