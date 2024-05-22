Maaco in Longwood, Florida Under New Ownership

Maaco announced that Maaco Longwood, located in Longwood, Fla., will now be owned and operated by Justin DePasquale, owner of Maaco Fort Myers, and Pete Huber, Maaco’s former regional director of operations turned franchisee.

Since 1985, Maaco Longwood has provided its surrounding community with top-tier collision repair, personalized paint work, and premier customer service. For the past two years, this location was owned by Elimu Kajunju, who also works as a legal advisor. Kajunju still retains ownership of his additional stores, Maaco Orlando and Maaco Ocala

“It fills me with great joy to see such camaraderie within our closeknit network