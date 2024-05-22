Federal Appeals Court Rules in Favor of LKQ in Design Patent Case Against GM

In a precedential decision, the full court overturned a common test for determining obviousness of a design patent.
Yesterday, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (CAFC) ruled in favor of an appeal by LKQ Corporation in a case over a design patent held by General Motors (GM) on a 2018-1022 Chevrolet Equinox fender. In the precedent setting opinion in LKQ Corporation v. GM Global Technology Operations LLC, the full appeals court overturned a long-standing Rosen-During test used to assess the nonobviousness of a design patent.
The opinion has the potential to set a significant precedent for
