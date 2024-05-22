Average Age of Vehicles in the U.S. Hits Record 12.6 years in 2024

Vehicles on the road are getting even older, according to S&P Global Mobility. The average age of cars and light trucks in the U.S. has risen again to a new record of 12.6 years in 2024, up by two months over 2023, according to new analysis. Increase in average age is showing signs of slowing as new registrations normalize.

This continues to improve business opportunities for companies in the aftermarket and vehicle service sector in the U.S., as repair opportunities are expected to grow alongside vehicle age.

“With average age growth, more vehicles are entering the prime range for aftermarket