Subaru to Build New Business Center, Expands Parts Distribution Center and Training Center in Dallas-Fort Worth Market

Subaru of America, Inc. today shared plans to expand its operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and grow its workforce by relocating its Central Region office and establishing a new customer support center in Coppell, Texas. The automaker’s new Dallas Business Center will be co-located with its existing distribution and training facility as part of a 200,000-square-foot expansion project with Prologis, the leader in logistics real estate. Subaru anticipates this expansion to be completed in late 2024 and ready for occupancy by early 2025.

The Dallas Business Center (DBC) will serve as a second location for the Subaru Customer Advocacy