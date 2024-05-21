Clay Creasey Named Interim CEO at AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah

AAA Northern California, Nevada & Utah (AAA NCNU), which has over six million Members in Northern California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, announced that Clay Creasey has been appointed by the Board of Directors to the role of interim CEO effective immediately.

“Clay is the right leader to step in as interim CEO to execute on our strategic plan and deliver on our promise to our Members, employees and the communities we serve,” said Board Chair Wendy Paskin-Jordan. “As a key member of the