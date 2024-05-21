CollisionWeek

AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Supplier to the Fix Network

AirPro Diagnostics has entered into an agreement with Fix Network to supply its franchisees with diagnostics and ADAS calibrations technologies.

AirPro Diagnostics logo“Having watched Fix Network grow to become a global leader in the automotive aftermarket sectors with more than 2,000 points of service globally, we are excited to support the efforts of the Fix Network brands serving the U.S. and Canadian markets,” stated Frank LaViola, senior vice president of Strategic Accounts for AirPro. “Steve Leal has created a dynamic and thriving team with a growing number of franchisees, and we are excited to deliver our technology into their shops.”

Fix Network World“We know

