Focus Advisors Reports Private Equity Investments in Collision Repair Surge  

In guest article, David Roberts, Founder and Managing Director, Focus Advisors Automotive M&A, details recent activity, predicts more private equity firms will enter industry.

In the last five months, more than $9 billion in capital has been invested into the collision repair industry by private equity firms. The biggest chunk of this new capital was $4.6 billion in debt refinancing by Caliber Collision. Crash Champions also refinanced a significant piece of its debt and brought in an additional equity investment. Classic Collision, CollisionRight, VIVE Collision and Kaizen all found new sponsors. As the industry’s leading M&A advisor, we have thoughts