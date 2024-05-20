Copart Reports Fiscal Third Quarter Fiscal Revenue of $1.13 Billion

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT) reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended April 30, 2024. Revenue was $1.13 billion, up $105.4 million or 10.3% from the same period last year. Gross profit and net income attributable to Copart, Inc. were $525.5 million, and $382.3 million, respectively. These represent an increase in gross profit of $42.1 million, or 8.7%; and an increase in net income attributable to Copart, Inc. of $31.9 million, or 9.1%, respectively, from the same period last year. Fully diluted earnings per share for the three months were $0.39 compared to $0.36 last year, an increase of