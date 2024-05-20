ASE Spring Testing Underway

Registration ends June 30.

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) reminds service professionals that spring testing is underway. Those who register by June 30 will have 90 days to schedule an appointment to take their selected ASE tests.

ASE offers three test-taking options. In-person testing is available for all tests and is held throughout the year on days, nights and weekends at more than 450 secured, proctored Prometric test centers. ASE also offers ProProctor remote testing as an online recertification solution for all ASE recertifications tests and the ASE renewal app is available for recertification for those with