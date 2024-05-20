AkzoNobel Italy Site Achieves Highest Automotive Industry Quality Certification

AkzoNobel announced it has been rewarded with automotive industry recognition for the company’s powder coatings site in Como, Italy.

The site – which recently completed a major capacity expansion – has received International Automotive Task Force (IATF) 16949 certification. Awarded following an extensive third-party audit, it recognizes the highest levels of product quality and customer satisfaction.

IATF 16949 certification is the global technical specification and quality management standard for the automotive industry. It focuses on several key areas, including continuous improvement, defect prevention and waste reduction within the automotive supply chain.

“We’re very proud that our Como site has received this certification,” says Jeff Jirak, Director of AkzoNobel’s Powder Coatings business. “It means we now have three certified powder sites in Europe – following Arnsberg in Germany and Izmir in Türkiye – which demonstrates our unwavering commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.”

The Como site is the company’s largest powder coatings facility. The recent expansion, which was completed early this year, included the installation of two state-of-the-art lines for automotive primers, as well as two for architectural coatings.

“Our search for better never stops,” continues Jirak. “Receiving IATF 16949 accreditation is recognition for our tireless efforts to continuously improve and meet the stringent requirements of the automotive industry.”

AkzoNobel supplies high-performance powder and liquid coating solutions to the automotive industry worldwide. The company’s products are approved for use by automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Daimler, Porsche, VW, Audi, Ford, Fiat, Renault and Hyundai.