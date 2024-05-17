U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up Under 2% in April Compared to Last Year

The rate of increase was below the increase in the national consumer price index.

The most recent government figures on inflation through April show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is now below the rate of general inflation after more than 30 months in a row of higher increases. The year-over-year (YoY) increase of 1.7% in April was below the 3.1% increase in February. The Bureau of Labor Statistics did not publish a March auto body price index calculation for the second year in a row.

Comparing the average YoY increase for the most recent 12-month period