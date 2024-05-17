Rhode Island OEM Parts Bill Passes State Senate

Bill would prohibit insurers from refusing OEM parts usage on vehicles 48-72 months old.

Rhode Island Senate Bill 2440 (SB 2440), that seeks to amend Section 27-10.2-2 of Chapter 27 of the Rhode Island General Laws dealing with motor vehicle replacement parts, was approved by the full Senate on May 7. The bill, introduced on February 12, is now before the Rhode Island House Corporations Committee for consideration.

The existing law addresses the timeframe when aftermarket parts may be required by an insurer stating in Section B:

No insurance company may require the use of aftermarket parts when negotiating repairs