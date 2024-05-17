Purchasers Considering EV for Next Vehicle Down Year-Over-Year for First Time in U.S.

J.D. Power says purchase consideration ebbs as charging concerns grow.

Consumer demand for electric vehicles (EVs) has cooled as the industry grapples with persistent growing pains, according to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Electric Vehicle Consideration (EVC) Study, released May 16. For the first time since the study’s inception in 2021, new-vehicle buyer consideration has dropped from the previous year.

This year’s study reveals that 24% of shoppers say they are “very likely” to consider purchasing an EV, down from 26% a year ago, while the percentage of shoppers who say they are “overall likely” to consider purchasing an EV