BASF Supporting WorldSkills Finals Car Painting Competition

From September 10–15, over 1,500 participants from more than 65 countries will compete in 62 skill competitions at WorldSkills Lyon 2024. In 2022, BASF signed a multi-year global industry partnership as the exclusive sponsor of the Car Painting category of WorldSkills International and will be the global silver partner of the 47th WorldSkills Competition in Lyon, France, with its premium refinish paint brand Glasurit.

For the car painting skills category, 24 countries are registered to compete with the best talents for the WorldSkills Competition 2024. BASF will support the competition, providing its most advanced waterborne paint system Glasurit 100 Line,