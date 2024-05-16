ProColor Collision Adds Repair Facility to Network in Ontario, Canada

ProColor Collision announces the grand opening of its newest location, ProColor Etobicoke South in the Toronto, Ontario market in Canada. Owner Tony Le is a seasoned automotive enthusiast, traces his journey back to his high school days.

“When I bought my first car, taking it to a mechanic when it needed repairs was not feasible because I didn’t have the money. I began doing my own repairs and modifying little parts on my car to add personal touches. This led to helping friends and family repair their vehicles whenever they had issues.” As his reputation for quality work and personalized